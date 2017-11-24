Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a disappointing defeat to AFC Bournemouth last weekend, Huddersfield Town are visited by league leaders Manchester City on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

Head Coach David Wagner is aiming to put a stop to City's unbeaten run so far this season and believes the club's impressive home support could play a big part in gaining a positive result for his side.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League clash, the German boss believes the Terriers have the ability to create something special in order to surprise Guardiola's men.

He also went on to discuss the return of key players, as well as the possibility of Kasey Palmer and Joe Lolley featuring in the coming weeks.

Read all of Wagner’s thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below…

On relishing the chance to beat both Manchester clubs...

I don't think it looks realistic but sometimes in football the impossible happens and we will see how it looks on Sunday.

Manchester City are the best team in the Premier League and probably one of the best in the world -they play fantastic football and they have a very very good manager in Pep Guardiola.

Every one of us, fans included, have a personal borderline and we need to change our borderline to be successful and create something special on Sunday.

Everyone is aware how exciting this moment is for us - these types of opponents are exactly why we celebrated winning promotion in May.

These games feel more like Champions League than Premier League for us; I've met Pep a few times and I really like him.

We played them last season - even if the two situations aren't comparable - but it's a big challenge and an exciting one which we are looking forward to.

On changing the approach to tackle City's 17 game unbeaten run...

Everybody knows how good Manchester City are, but knowing everything doesn't mean you will be successful but it does help.

We are aware of what is in front of us and we will create an atmosphere that will hopefully help us succeed.

Before the game it's 0-0 and if we have a similar result by the end of it then there will be a lot of happy people in Huddersfield.

We will try everything and we will make sure we are at our best and if City are perhaps like Manchester United were then who knows what will happen.

If you are unbeaten then everyone will expect you to get beaten eventually, but nobody knows whether it will be the 18th game.

What I know is how excited we are to play Man City - the best team in the league; we will have the best support and we will see what this means come the end of the game.

We are focused on our opponent and their strengths and what we can do against them; even if we show them every respect they deserve we will try to be successful.

On preparing for Sunday's match...

I have watched City a few times so we know everything that we need to do. There will be no surprises even if we wont be successful.

It's not about being aware about everything, its about handling their strengths and hopefully we have found an idea which we can transfer idea to onto the pitch on Sunday.

On rising to the big occassion...

We have to focus on ourselves and with the supporters behind us we have every reason to be confident playing this match at home.

If there is a small advantage we have against then it's that we play this game at home. We have to make sure City feel like this is an advantage for us and we will try our best.

On the difference between the Manchester United win and the Tottenham Hotspur loss...

In both games we were brave and confident - we followed our game plan and in one game it worked and in the other it didn't.

This is what I expect from us - we will be confident and brave again and follow our idea and hopefully our idea is a good one.

Spurs were at their very best against us and United maybe weren't, but nobody knows what City will show on the day.

On whether there is less pressure against the top sides...

We always feel we should try to pick up points whoever the opponent is.

We had a similar circumstance when we played United and Liverpool as two opponents in a row and now its City and Arsenal - as I said it sounds more like Champions League to us.

But this is how the fixtures are so we take them and try our best and is exactly why we are in the Premier League because we wanted to show that we can try our best and sometimes we have shown we are more than competitive against these very big teams.

On looking for a reaction after the Bournemouth defeat...

I couldn't ask for a reaction because we know what went wrong, even if I am aware we could have played better in the second half.

But the two goals we conceded in the first half - my players weren't to blame.

It was so obvious what went wrong that we just need to forget about it and forget about the mistakes - even if they weren't our own mistakes.

On injured players returning...

This week we have had all our players together for the first time - apart from the long term injuries - which not only gives us a boost but helps us to have a good level in training as well as good competition.

If players are unavailable then we have to handle it - but we are very happy that we only have the long-term injuries out.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Michael Hefele are very close and may only need two or three weeks -hopefully we can still say this after the busy week ahead.

On Kasey Palmer...

Until the past week it was all about getting his fitness back - he has trained with us for a few weeks and has played for the U23s so now it's just about how quick he can come back to help us.

We might see him (in the first team squad) over the next week but it may take a bit longer. It's now up to him and we will help him.

On Joe Lolley...

He impressed for the U23s, there's no doubt about it -to score a hat-trick for them isn't as easy as it looks.

Now he just has to show the consistency - consistency is a big help in growing your confidence and without confidence players aren't able to play very well. He did well on Monday and now he has to show this consistency and if this is the case then hopefully he can help us.