Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's away day woes continue as ten-man AFC Bournemouth recorded a rousing victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Callum Wilson's quick-fire first-half goals against the run of play put the Terriers on the back foot and, although the Cherries had Simon Francis sent-off just before half-time, David Wagner's men were unable to capitalise.

In fact, things went from bad to worse despite the numerical advantage, Harry Arter grabbing a third and Wilson claiming his hat-trick in the 84th minute.

Yet the afternoon started with so much optimism and, after the impressive victory against West Bromwich Albion a fortnight ago, Town's side pretty much picked itself ahead of the trip to the South Coast.

The only question mark was whether Aaron Mooy would start on his return from international duty with Australia having only returned to the UK on Thursday evening.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, the influential midfielder was not only included but skippered the side due to the absence of Jonathan Hogg – his wife giving birth to a baby boy last night.

It also meant Danny Williams, who captained the US against Portugal on Tuesday, came in with the only other change seeing Martin Cranie deputise for the suspended Christopher Schindler.

And although nearing a full return from a long-term hamstring injury, Kasey Palmer was still not considered and remaining sidelined alongside Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Michael Hefele (Achilles).

With both Malone and Hadergjonaj almost playing as auxiliary wing-backs, Town took the game to their hosts in the opening exchanges.

Former Bournemouth player Malone was particularly a menace down the left-hand flank – creating the first opportunity of the game when his rebounded cross fell kindly to Rajiv van La Parra only for his low curling effort to be excellently palmed away by Asmir Begovic.

Minutes later the 26-year-old carved out an effort for himself, darting past Steve Cook before poking an effort inches wide as Town continued to dominating both possession and chances in the opening 20 minutes.

But too often when Town are in the ascendancy, they failed to make it count and were duly punished in the 27th minute – Jordon Ibe's corner being met by the head of Callum Wilson from point blank range.

If Town could have felt aggrieved with a crunching challenge on Hadergjonaj in the build-up to the corner, debate will also rage about the validity of Bournemouth's second minutes later.

Wilson was once again on hand to double the Cherries advantage from a Andrew Surman free-kick but there was also a hint of offside with the goal.

Either way, the harsh reality of the situation was that for all Huddersfield's hard work and endeavour they were undone by the poor defending of set-pieces.

At two-nil up the hosts were happy to soak up the pressure and try to catch Town on the break.

And the Cherries could have had another just before half-time as Jonas Lossl was forced to tip Surman's effort over the bar.

As half-time approached the visitors needed of lifeline and received one in additional time when Simon Francis was sent-off for a second bookable offence – a horrendous challenge on Rajiv van La Parra in the centre circle.

Therefore the second-half was nicely poised with Wagner showing his intention from the off with the introduction of Steve Mounie for holding midfielder Willams.

The second-half was nicely poised with Wagner showing his intention from the off with the introduction of Steve Mounie for holding midfielder Willams as the side reverted to a 4-4-2 formation.

Yet despite the numerical advantage the chances still didn't come with the German boss deciding to introduce Abdelhamid Sabiri and Collin Quaner is a desperate bid to get back into the game.

And the final death knell for the game as a contest was sounded when Scott Malone, who until that moment had been excellent, was dispossessed by Harry Arter as he attempted to bring the ball out of defence.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Republic of Ireland international made no mistake and in truth the goal was indicative of the afternoon as a whole - players not playing particularly badly but ultimately being collectively poor in key areas of the game.

Wilson then compounded the misery with his third in the 84th minute to reinforce the heavy defeat which sees Town's poor form on the road continue.

Since winning at Crystal Palace on the opening day, Town have gone four away league games without scoring and will be looking forward to getting back to home comforts next weekend.

However, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City up next, Wagner will be hoping for a similar positive reaction as he received when their Mancunian counterparts travelled to the John Smith's Stadium last month.