Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells does not believe home advantage will count in Sheffield Wednesday's favour when the two side's reconvene in their SkyBet Championship Play-Off clash.

The striker has so far got ten goals this season, and nearly scored his 11th on Sunday against Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town drew 0-0 in the end, and head to South Yorkshire in good spirits but know there is still a job to be done.

On the game at Hillsborough Nahki Wells said: "It maybe the biggest game some players will have played so far in their footballing careers.

"We have to stand up and rise to the occasion, we have to put a lot of emphasis on hard work and desire as that is what these games are about.

"You have to give 100% and then just hope the quality will shine through.

"Both teams are similar, I thought we were the better side but we just couldn't get that goal.

"The gaffer put a lot of emphasis on it being a full house here, however we have to remember this is over two legs.

"They might be going back home thinking they've got a superior advantage now, but I don't see it that way, if we go there and dominate like we did here then you never know what can happen.

"If we can go there and create that little bit more, and be a bit more clinical with our chances, I think two goals will be enough to win the game maybe even just one.

"It won't be easy going to Hillsborough, it is a tough place to go, however it is just all about one game now and the winner takes it all.

"If we win on Wednesday it will top off all our away league performances, it is the biggest game we've had and we need to make sure we rise to the occasion.

"We can do it on the big stage, but we can't take any credit away from them because they are a quality defensive side who are hard to break down.

"I'm sure they will have the backing of their fans, which are normally really good down in Sheffield. However we will have 2,000 of our supporters there and I know they'll make a lot of noise.

“I’m not worried about what they will do. If they play as deep as they did today I’m not sure how their fans will react.



"The support was once again unbelievable, and thanks to the fans for coming out and supporting us all season."

Wells nearly scored in the first leg on Sunday, if not for a brilliant save by Kieran Westwood and Wells has given full praise to the Wednesday stopper.

Wells continued: "I couldn't take a touch or have time to think, the keeper closed off nearly all of the angle for me to score.

"I think it might be one of the best saves I have witnessed because he made himself big and the only place I could put it is in the top of the net, it then hit one of his arms and went over, but I thought it was in.

"Credit to him, he is a top goalkeeper and probably the best in the league, however we believe we have the better players and so hopefully we can score past him on Wednesday evening."