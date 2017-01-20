Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New signing Collin Quaner checked in at Huddersfield Town and said: “It’s great to be here.”

Stepping off the training pitch at PPG Canalside, the German striker, 25, who has joined for £500,000 from Union Berlin, swapping a 2 Bundesliga for a Championship promotion push, added: “It’s been a busy few days.

“I first heard of the interest earlier in the (German) winter break, and after things between the clubs stepped up, I flew over in Thursday.”

Colllin Quaner talks about scoring goals:

Quaner, who has signed a contract to 2020 and is awaiting international clearance to face Ipswich Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, continued: “It was a big decision, because I felt good in the squad at Berlin, and they were doing well.

“But I have followed English football since I was a boy, I have always wanted to play here and this is the perfect opportunity for me.

“My talks with (Town head coach) David Wagner were very good and I felt a chemistry from the start.

“For me it is important to have a good connection with the coach as well as your teammates, and I enjoyed the training session.

Collin Quaner is keen to work on his game:

“I think David Wagner’s style is very much German influenced, and it will suit me. My game is about hard work, running, using my body and giving a lot for the team.

“I like to score goals, of course, but I also enjoy creating chances and the running side of the game.

“The coach here was a big influence on me signing because I feel I can learn a lot here and develop further.”

Quaner, a product of home-city club Fortuna Düsseldorf who is of Ghanaian ancestry, has also played for Arminia Bielefeld, Ingolstadt and VfR Aalen and has represented Germany at Under 20 level.

Town's new striker talks about his physical game:

This season he has scored eight goals and notched up five assists for Union Berlin, who are fifth in the German second tier.

While the country has its mid-season break, Quaner has been on a two-week Spanish training camp with Berlin, and explained: “With this and the matches I have already played, I am ready to go at this club.

“I know there is a busy schedule ahead, so hopefully I can get involved as soon as possible. It’s an exciting prospect.”

Quaner has chosen squad number 23, the same as that worn by popular former striker Andy Booth, who scored 150 goals for Town and is now club ambassador.

“I now know this is a special number, so hopefully it’s a positive sign for me,” he said.

“I met Andy earlier, and he is a great guy. Hearing what he achieved at this club, it’s an honour for me to wear the same number.”

Quaner is Town’s second signing of the January transfer window after on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown.

And he becomes the fifth German player at the club after Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga.

Slovenian centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic played in Germany for Town head coach David Wagner’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

“I know Elias because we are front the same part of Germany, and I have played against most of the other guys, and the other players here immediately welcomed me,” he explained.