How Huddersfield Town have adapted training pattern ahead of Preston North End trip

Rajiv van La Parra will be in Town's pre-Preston training session at PPG Canalside this morning

Huddersfield Town will train at PPG Canalside this morning before hitting the M62 ahead of their Championship game at Preston North End.

David Wagner’s squad also had a Tuesday-evening session to prepare for the 7.45 kick-off at Deepdale.

The trans-Pennine trip follows a Sunday lunchtime start against Sheffield Wednesday, who won 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It’s not been much different to playing on a Saturday, then a Tuesday,” said Wagner, who has wideman Sean Scannell back after a hip injury.

“The things we would normally do on a Sunday, we did on Monday, then yesterday we had our evening session which is usually on a Monday.

“The day we play on is irrelevant, we simply have to make sure we are as well prepared as we possibly can be.”

Preston drew 2-2 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and are unbeaten in five in all competitions.

Simon Grayson’s side have won their last three home games without conceding a goal.

Town last won at Deepdale in 1969/70, the season they last won promotion from the second tier.