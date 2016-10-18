Login Register
Huddersfield Town ready for different test from Preston North End

  • Updated
  • By

David Wagner wants a big response after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday

Rajiv van La Parra in action for Huddersfield Town against Sheffield Wednesday

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town must be ready for another big test at Preston North End as they aim to bounce back after their derby defeat by Sheffield Wednesday .

And the boss has warned his players the threat posed by ex-Town manager Simon Grayson’s side will be different to that of the Owls, who were 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

WATCH: David Wagner looks ahead

WATCH: David Wagner doesn't mind if the opposition see Huddersfield Town as a scalp
It was only a third defeat of the Championship campaign, and after the previous two, Wagner’s men responded with a victory next time out.

That’s the aim at Deepdale, but the boss said: “We have to find answers to the different kind of problems we will face.

“Preston play a different way to Sheffield – they are more direct and more physical, the ball will probably be in the air more than on Sunday and they are especially dangerous from set-pieces.

“We must be ready for this while working hard to impose our own identity on the match.”

It’s the second of three games in seven days for Town, who host Derby County on Saturday.

“It’s a busy spell, and a little different because we are playing Sunday and Wednesday rather than Saturday and Tuesday,” said the head coach, who has wideman Sean Scannell (hip) available.

“But it’s not a problem, we are used to these midweek matches and to be fair, the lads want to get back out there after Sunday .”

Previous Articles

Cup-final controversy: Previous meetings between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End

The rose rivals clashed in showpiece matches in 1922 and 1938

