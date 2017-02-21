Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Reading tonight in a pivotal game, with both sides still pushing for the automatic promotion places.

Jaap Stam’s Reading travel to the John Smith’s Stadium currently sitting fourth in the Championship, one point behind Town but having played a game more.

Town go into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Ahead of the match-up, Adam Whiteside looks back at previous meetings between the sides since Town’s return to the second tier.

2016/17

Reading 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Town travelled to the Madejski Stadium in late September and suffered just their second league defeat of the season.

Roy Beerens’ deflected effort just before the interval was the difference between the sides.

David Wagner’s team made it difficult for themselves when Rajiv van La Parra was sent off before the half-hour mark for two bookable offences – with just three minutes separating each booking.

The victory was the Royals’ first league win over Huddersfield in six games and knocked the Terriers off the top of the Championship table.

2015/16

Reading 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Town twice took the lead at the Madejski Stadium last season but had to settle for a draw.

Jamie Paterson put Town ahead after just two minutes but his goal was soon cancelled out by Oliver Norwood’s free-kick.

Huddersfield again took the lead via an impressive finish from Nakhi Wells, but with just six minutes remaining Ola John fired home an equaliser.

The draw meant Town remained five points clear of the drop zone while Reading sat just outside the play-off spots.

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Reading

Town scored three goals against Reading at the John Smith’s Stadium for the second season running on the way to earning a comfortable 3-1 victory in March to pull further away from the relegation zone.

Nakhi Wells took advantage of a poor backpass to put the Terriers ahead.

Jamie Paterson doubled the lead when he finished well from Sean Scannell’s low cross before Flo Bojaj scored his first professional goal to seal victory for Town.

Ola John did score a late consolation for the visitors, however Town’s triumph opened up a seven-point gap between themselves and the Championship relegation zone.

2014/15

Reading 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Town earned their first win of the 2014/15 Championship season at the third attempt as they narrowly overcame Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Jacob Butterfield fired Town ahead after dispossessing Hope Akpan.

Harry Bunn doubled the Terriers’ lead midway through the first-half with a terrific low effort.

Reading did pull a goal back in the closing stages through Simon Cox, but Huddersfield held out for all three points.

The victory got Huddersfield off the mark in the Championship with Mark Lillis in charge following the departure of Mark Robins.

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Reading

Town put on a dominant display as they hosted Reading in February, cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Alex Smithies made some excellent saves to keep the game level before Town took the lead thanks to a Harry Bunn header.

Nakhi Wells soon capitalised on Adam Federici’s error to put Town further ahead.

Ishmael Miller wrapped up the game for the hosts 15 minutes from time with his first Town goal.

The impressive victory moved Chris Powell’s side up to 12th in the Championship, leapfrogging Reading in the process.

2013/14

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Reading

Town fell to defeat as they hosted Reading in December 2013 in a game in which they should have earned a point.

Billy Sharp’s 32nd-minute header was the difference between the sides.

However, Martin Paterson, wingman Danny Ward and Joel Lynch all went close for Town.

Lynch received a red card in the final minute of injury time following a second bookable offence.

Reading climbed into the play-off places while Town still sat in mid-table.

Reading 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Two goals inside the first seven minutes meant a point apiece for Reading and Town when they met at the Madejski in late March.

Nahki Wells smashed the ball home after just four minutes – latching onto a long ball from Tommy Smith.

However, Reading were level just three minutes later. Town’s Oliver Norwood brought down Jobi McAnuff inside the area and Pavel Pogrebnyak converted the penalty.

Town came closest to winning the game when Wells hit a post, however the Terriers could come away with only a point.

