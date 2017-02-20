Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It could be the most important 15 games of Huddersfield Town's entire history as the club push for promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner's side have had a superb season so far, averaging just under two points per game to find themselves in third place in the SkyBet Championship with 61 points from 31 games.

And although Town are currently 10 points ahead of seventh place Norwich City having played two games less, an automatic promotion slot is still not out of the question.

Town are five points behind second-place Newcastle United and seven behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion – although the Seagulls have played one game more.

Another stat in Huddersfield Town's favour is the fact only twice in Championship history have the top two teams at this point in the campaign have gone on to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

And if Town were going to spring a surprise then their run of games also appears more favourable than their rivals – although of course there are no easy games at this level.

After facing fourth place Reading at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow evening, Huddersfield Town's only other game against a top six opponent is the mouth-watering home clash against Newcastle United on March 4.

In comparison, the Magpies not only face Town but tricky away clashes against Brighton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday as well as facing Leeds United at St James' Park on April 15.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Reading, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday all have at least encounter against each other with the full list of encounter between the top six below.

Huddersfield Town

February 21: Reading (h)

March 4: Newcastle (h)

Newcastle United

February 28: Brighton (a)

March 4: Huddersfield (a)

March 7: Reading (a)

April 8: Sheff Weds (a)

April 15: Leeds (h)

Brighton & Hove Albion

February 25: Reading (h)

February 28: Newcastle (h)

March 18: Leeds (a)

Reading

February 21: Huddersfield (a)

February 25: Brighton (a)

March 17: Sheff Weds (a)

April 1: Leeds (h)

Leeds United

February 25: Sheff Weds (h)

March 18: Brighton (h)

April 1: Reading (a)

April 15: Newcastle (a)

Sheffield Wednesday

February 25: Leeds (a)

March 17: Reading (h)