Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town ‘go for the throat’ when leading Premier League games, according to latest StrataBet data from BetStars.

The online betting outlet have ranked each club in the top-flight based on how teams react to taking the lead in matches.

Rather than just measuring how much time each side spend in possession, which doesn’t allow to distinguish intent, BetStars have totalled up the number of times each team completed an 18-yard entry: moving the ball to within 18 yards of their opponent’s goal line.

Specifically, they’ve looked at how the frequency of 18-yard entries changes when each team is in front to see how they react to gaining the advantage.

While the majority of sides tend to move the ball less towards their opposition goal when in front, David Wagner’s men actually increase their attacking impetus (+14.7%).

Brighton & Hove Albion slam the brakes on most sharply in the entire league, with their 18-yard entries over a third less frequent when leading (38.2%) while Town are the most aggressive ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Everton.

The stats come just days after it was revealed the Terriers struggle to come from behind in games since David Wagner took the helm, losing 72.22% of those encounters.