As West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic caught Huddersfield Town cold immediately after half-time in last Saturday's Premier League clash, many Town supporters' hearts' sank.

The general feeling was the side couldn't make a second comeback in the match and they were right as the Terriers eventually went on to lose 4-1.

Some feel it is a recurring theme of David Wagner's reign that when Town go behind they struggle to pick up points.

But how much of this is actually fact and not fiction? Below Daniel Rushworth looks at the maths behind the myth...

Since the German took the reigns at the John Smith's Stadium back in November 2015, he has been in charge of 112 competitive games .

In those 112 games, Town have gone behind on 54 occasions and have lost 39 times (representing just short of 35% of the total matches played under the German).

So, in other words, when Town have fallen behind they have lost 72.22% of those games.

On 15 occasions they have come back to either draw or win - 13.39% of total matches played and out of these 15 outings Town have come back to win only five times.

Looking at the above, it only highlights why Town fans are concerned when they see their side go behind.

However, there have been some incredible memories when the side have actually come from behind.

Who could forget the response against Leeds United in March 2016, when goals from Mark Hudson, Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells saw Town cruise to victory after Stuart Dallas had given the Whites an early lead.

Other impressing comebacks came last season with 3-2 wins against Rotherham United and Preston North End - both vital in helping Town secure a Play-Off spot, and many Town fans will recall Tommy Smith's last minute strike against the Millers as a particular highlight.

Interestingly, in the 15 matches where Town have fallen behind and have come back to get points, former striker Nahki Wells has scored the last goal of the game on five separate occasions with four of these goals in matches that earned a draw.