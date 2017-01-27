Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have a number of players currently out on loan, looking to get first-team football either to aid their burgeoning footballing career or get much-needed match minutes under their belt.

And while they will be trying their best for their current clubs they will also have one eye on developments at the John Smith's Stadium and progress of David Wagner's side hoping there is a future for them at the club.

But how are they doing at their respective loan clubs? Below Steven Downes takes a look at the fortunes of Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town), Jordy Hiwula (Bradford City), Jason Davidson (FC Groningen) and Florent Bojaj (Newport County)

Kyle Dempsey (on loan at Fleetwood Town)

The Trawlermen are pushing hard for promotion in League One under German manager Uwe Rosler with the blonde-haired midfielder so far playing 26 times for the club, making twenty appearances in the league and six in the cup competitions.

Dempsey made his most recent appearance for Fleetwood in their top of the table clash away at Sheffield United, winning 2-0 on Tuesday evening, moving the side upto fourth in the table.

The youngster set up the second goal for Fleetwood and currently has four assists to his name, three in the league and one coming in the cup.

Jordy Hiwula (on loan at Bradford City)

Unable to force his way into head coach David Wagner's first team plans, Hiwula made the short trip across to Valley Parade for a season-long long at the League One outfit.

The striker has so far scored nine goals while on loan at the Bantams, seven coming in the league and two in cup games.

With James Hanson leaving Bradford, the club may now look to Hiwula to chip in with the majority of their goals as they push for promotion to the SkyBet Championship.

Currently sitting fifth in the table, Hiwula has made 32 appearances for Bradford, 26 in the league and six in the cup.

Jason Davidson (on loan at FC Groningen)

With David Wagner unable to find a spot for the Australian full-back in his Town team after the summer signing of Chris Lowe, Davidson has so far played nine games for Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

Davidson had also previously criticised Wagner's selection policy and looks to have a long way to go to have any long-term future at Huddersfield Town.

In total, the defender has played 30 times for Town scoring one goal, coming against Charlton Athletic last season in a game that Town won 5-0 at the John Smiths Stadium.

Flo Bojaj (on loan at Newport County)

After spending the first-half of the season out on-loan at Kilmarnock, the forward has recently joined Newport County on loan until the end of the current season.

Bojaj played five times for the Scottish club which are managed by former Town manager Lee Clark and made his debut for Newport during the 1-1 home game against Colchester United.

Bojaj has made eight appearances in Town colours so far, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 home win over Reading, on 8th March 2016.