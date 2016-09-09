How Huddersfield Town's start to the season compares to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team after a last minute goal.

Huddersfield Town head into this weekend's West Yorkshire derby looking to make it their best-ever start to a season with a win over Leeds United.

David Wagner ’s side proudly sit top of the Championship with 13 points from a possible 15 after four wins and a draw.

And although previous Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53 have had the same record , in each case the sixth league game was drawn.

Naturally a strong opening to the season doesn't necessarily mean a good finish but ahead of the weekend game at Leeds the Examiner looks at some of the other great starts from sides over the years...

Tottenham Hotspur 1960

Leeds United captain Billy Bremner shoots for goal during an encounter with Manchester United in September 1973.

Start: Won the first 11 games.

Finished: First (played 42, won 31, drew 4, lost 7)

The great Bill Nicholson led the side to their greatest ever season, becoming the first club to win the League and Cup double in the 20th century. Even more impressive – Tottenham used just 17 players for the entire campaign in the process.

Leeds United 1973

Bobby Smith of Tottenham causes problems for the Manchester United defence during an encounter in September 1960.

Start: Won first seven games

Finished: First (played 42, won 24, drew 14, lost 4)

Don Revie's last season as Leeds United manager not only started but finished in style as the Whites shook off the challenge of Liverpool to claim the title, before Revie departed Elland Road for an ill-fated spell as England boss.

Manchester United 1985

Manchester United defenders clear the ball during an encounter with West Brom in September 1985.

Start: Won the first 10 games

Finished: Fourth (played 42, won 22, drew 10, lost 10)

It looked so good early into the 1985/86 campaign for Ron Atkinson's side after winning the FA Cup the previous season. However they ended up winning only nine games out of the last 27 as Liverpool pipped Everton to the double.

Reading 1985

Reading FC in action against Plymouth Argyle during an English League Division Three match in 1985.

Start: Won first 13 games

Finished: First in the Third Division (played 46, won 29, drew 7, lost 10)

Manchester United weren't the only side who had a good start to the 1985/86 season, Reading took 39 points from their first 13 games in what was to become a promotion-winning side.

Liverpool 1987

John Barnes playing for Liverpool against Manchester United during a league match back in 1987.

Start: Won 10 and drew one of the first 11 games

Finished: First (played 40, won 26, drew 12, lost 2)

Kenny Dalglish's Reds made a blistering start to the campaign, including two 4-1 away wins and three consecutive 4-0 home thrashings in their first nine games, taking an impressive 31 points from a possible 33.

Arsenal 2003

Arsenal FC produced a stunning Premier League title win by going unbeaten all season.

Start: Won 10 of first 13 games (unbeaten entire season)

Finished: First (played 38, won 26, drew 12, lost 0)

The first side to go unbeaten all season since Preston North End in 1888 the start was just as impressive and included wins against Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.