Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Do you agree with Doug Thomson's player ratings?

Marks out of 10 for David Wagner' side

Nahki Wells is brought down by Nedum Onuoha during Town's 2-1win against QPR

Danny Ward

Will have been disappointed to concede, but overall this was a solid display. 7

Watch Town's celebrations:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Tommy Smith

A bright show from the defender, who pushed up and claimed a fine assist. 8

Chris Lowe

As competitive as ever on the left, he added solidity to Town’s defence. 7

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

Mark Hudson

Plenty of meaty challenges from the skipper, although he received a fourth booking. 7

Christopher Schindler

The German was cool and composed and made a couple of really telling tackles. 8

Jonathan Hogg

Never shirked a thing, as Tjaronn Chery will testify after a dust up. 7

Aaron Mooy

Perhaps a little less influential than usual but still made a contribution to victory. 7

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Elias Kachunga

Went wide, showed his willingness to put in a real shift and got his third goal. 8

Kasey Palmer

Handed a second start, he took his opportunity with both feet, as well as his head! 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Another lively performance and a nice cross for Palmer’s second Town goal. 7

Nahki Wells

Back up front, he kept going throughout and produced some good touches. 7

Substitutes:

Harry Bunn (for Van La Parra, 81mins) 7

Dean Whitehead (for Palmer, 86) 7

Michael Hefele (for Wells, 90) 7.

Not used: Sean Scannell, Martin Cranie, Jack Payne, Joel Coleman.

