Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Do you agree with Doug Thomson's player ratings?

Danny Ward
Will have been disappointed to concede, but overall this was a solid display. 7
Tommy Smith
A bright show from the defender, who pushed up and claimed a fine assist. 8
Chris Lowe
As competitive as ever on the left, he added solidity to Town’s defence. 7
Mark Hudson
Plenty of meaty challenges from the skipper, although he received a fourth booking. 7
Christopher Schindler
The German was cool and composed and made a couple of really telling tackles. 8
Jonathan Hogg
Never shirked a thing, as Tjaronn Chery will testify after a dust up. 7
Aaron Mooy
Perhaps a little less influential than usual but still made a contribution to victory. 7
Elias Kachunga
Went wide, showed his willingness to put in a real shift and got his third goal. 8
Kasey Palmer
Handed a second start, he took his opportunity with both feet, as well as his head! 8
Rajiv van La Parra
Another lively performance and a nice cross for Palmer’s second Town goal. 7
Nahki Wells
Back up front, he kept going throughout and produced some good touches. 7
Substitutes:
Harry Bunn (for Van La Parra, 81mins) 7
Dean Whitehead (for Palmer, 86) 7
Michael Hefele (for Wells, 90) 7.
Not used: Sean Scannell, Martin Cranie, Jack Payne, Joel Coleman.
