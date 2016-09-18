Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Do you agree with Doug Thomson's player ratings?

Nahki Wells is brought down by Nedum Onuoha during Town's 2-1win against QPR

Danny Ward

Will have been disappointed to concede, but overall this was a solid display. 7

Watch Town's celebrations:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Tommy Smith

A bright show from the defender, who pushed up and claimed a fine assist. 8

Chris Lowe

As competitive as ever on the left, he added solidity to Town’s defence. 7

Mark Hudson

Plenty of meaty challenges from the skipper, although he received a fourth booking. 7

Christopher Schindler

The German was cool and composed and made a couple of really telling tackles. 8

Jonathan Hogg

Never shirked a thing, as Tjaronn Chery will testify after a dust up. 7

Aaron Mooy

Perhaps a little less influential than usual but still made a contribution to victory. 7

Did you make our fan gallery?

Elias Kachunga

Went wide, showed his willingness to put in a real shift and got his third goal. 8

Kasey Palmer

Handed a second start, he took his opportunity with both feet, as well as his head! 8

Rajiv van La Parra

Another lively performance and a nice cross for Palmer’s second Town goal. 7

Nahki Wells

Back up front, he kept going throughout and produced some good touches. 7

Substitutes:

Harry Bunn (for Van La Parra, 81mins) 7

Dean Whitehead (for Palmer, 86) 7

Michael Hefele (for Wells, 90) 7.

Not used: Sean Scannell, Martin Cranie, Jack Payne, Joel Coleman.