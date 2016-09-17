Login Register
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner lost for words as his side bounce back in style

  • Updated
  • By

A happy Head Coach was delighted his side was able to put the mid-week Brighton defeat behind them to stay top of the Championship

Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match.
Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match.

Huddersfield Town's German boss David Wagner reviewed the 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers which kept his side top of the Championship and said: 'I don't know enough English words to describe how happy I was with our performance."

Town went in front through Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga, and although QPR sub Idrissa Sylla pulled one back after 77 minutes, held out for a fourth home win out of four this season.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016 - Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

"It was a great team effort, and one that made me very happy," said Wagner, whose side bounced back in style after Tuesday's first defeat of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It was a huge result with a performance which was brilliant, fantastic - I don't have enough English words to say how happy I was.

"To bounce back with the right result and a good performance was exactly what I wanted.

"We were very strong in defence, we always looked greedy and hungry, we were dangerous attacking, we scored two good goals and we created further opportunities. We totally deserved this result."

 
    Comments
    Show more comments

    Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record

    Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town's Kasey Palmer celebrates his opening goal with Rajiv van La Parra.

    A bumper crowd of 20,595 fans witnessed David Wagner's men see off a late QPR fight back to maintain top spot in the SkyBet Championship

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    Teams
    Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town FC
    People
    David Wagner

    Football News

