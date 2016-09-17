Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner lost for words as his side bounce back in style

Huddersfield Town's German boss David Wagner reviewed the 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers which kept his side top of the Championship and said: 'I don't know enough English words to describe how happy I was with our performance."

Town went in front through Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga, and although QPR sub Idrissa Sylla pulled one back after 77 minutes, held out for a fourth home win out of four this season.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016 - Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

"It was a great team effort, and one that made me very happy," said Wagner, whose side bounced back in style after Tuesday's first defeat of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It was a huge result with a performance which was brilliant, fantastic - I don't have enough English words to say how happy I was.

"To bounce back with the right result and a good performance was exactly what I wanted.

"We were very strong in defence, we always looked greedy and hungry, we were dangerous attacking, we scored two good goals and we created further opportunities. We totally deserved this result."