Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will charge £199 for 2017/18 adult season cards.

Town will also sell 1,200 season cards in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed [South Stand] for the first time, with these tickets being available to current holders on a first come, first served basis.

The price may change depending on the club's divisional status for next season, so fans are encouraged to buy their cards early.

Dean Hoyle previously made a ‘Personal Premiership Pledge’ that any fans who held a season ticket continuously from the centenary season of 2008-09 to the day of promotion they would be rewarded with a £100 season card, provided he was still in charge at the club.

The offer could still be valid, but that will be confirmed once the club know which tier of English football they will be competing in next term.

The club is encouraging fans to buy their season tickets early and are targeting 17,000 sign-ups after attracting 15,001 season card holders this season.

Town have announced a £20 price increase on last year's season tickets, but still come in as one of the cheapest season tickets in the Championship.

Only Wigan offered a cheaper season ticket for the current campaign, but the Latics are looking increasingly likely to drop into League One for the next term.

Town will also continue to offer away sides a maximum of 2,000 tickets next season.

Season cards will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, April 6 online and at the ticket office.

Full price list

All areas:

Adults and seniors - £199

Aged between 8 & 17 on 1 August 2017 - £79

Aged between 0 & 7 on 1 August 2017 - £29