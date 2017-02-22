Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town flying high in the SkyBet Championship , the next 14 league games could be some of the most important in the club's entire history.

David Wagner 's side currently sit third in the table, four points off the automatic promotion places having gone undefeated in the last six league encounters.

And chairman Dean Hoyle has already pledged the club “will give everything” to make this season’s run-in the most special in the club's history.

But there is another promise which the 49-year-old owner may have to keep should Town reach to the Premier League under his stewardship.

Back in March 2010, the boyhood Town fan issued a ‘Personal Premiership Pledge’ to supporters who were prepared to back the club .

Alongside announcing the season-ticket details for the 2010-11 campaign, Hoyle made a guarantee to offer £100 season tickets to long-standing fans for the first season Huddersfield Town participated in the top flight – should they ever reach the highest echelon of English football.

Speaking at the time, Hoyle said: “In 2009 when I became chairman of this great club, I set out my motives and ambitions.

“This heralded the real start of a new era and I called on people to join with me and our club on what promised to be an exciting journey.

“Just a year on from then, I now want to demonstrate my deep personal thanks by making my own personal pledge to the fans that have already joined with me and our club on the journey and backed us.

“This is my Personal Premiership Pledge: If we are able, one day, to be promoted to the Premiership and I am still chairman, then every fan who has been a season-ticket holder in either the 2008-09 or 2009-10 seasons – and then continued each year from 2010-11 – will be able to share in that success and be rewarded for that loyal and unstinting support.

“They will be truly special. Each of them will be able purchase a season-ticket for the first season in the Premiership for just £100.”

Although some Championship rivals have already released their season ticket prices for next season, Town are yet to disclose their own intended prices for the next campaign.

Fans will be eager to not only find out whether the 'Personal Premiership Pledge' is incorporated but also whether the £179 season-card deal in place for this season will also be maintained.

This season's prices saw more than 15,000 fans take up the offer and seen attendances hit new highs in tandem with the performance of the team during the 2016/17 season.