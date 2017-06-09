Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced another first-team pre-season friendly, this time against good-quality Championship opposition in Barnsley.

David Wagner’s newly-promoted Premier League squad will visit Oakwell on Saturday, July 22, for a 3pm kick-off.

Pre-season will really be starting to ramp up by then as Town will have played League Two Accrington Stanley away on Wednesday, July 12 (7pm) and League One Bury at Gigg Lane on Sunday, July 16 (3pm).

Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds finished 14th in the Championship last season and will be looking to build on and improve that next term.

Barnsley lost 2-1 to a last-minute goal by Jonathan Hogg at the John Smith’s last August and drew 1-1 with Town at Oakwell in February, when Michael Hefele’s opener was wiped out by Marley Watkins.

At that stage in the campaign, Barnsley were only six points outside the play-offs and it was only a stuttering finish to the season, when they won only one of the last 14, which left them in mid-table, so they will be strong opposition.

Town, of course, will find out on Wednesday their fixture programme for the Premier League – their first involvement in the top flight since 1972 – and a season which will kick-off on Saturday, August 12.