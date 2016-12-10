Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner hailed the "totally deserved" 2-1 win over Bristol City which pushed Huddersfield Town back into the Championship play-off places.

Nahki Wells notched a second-half clincher after Elias Kachunga's opener was cancelled out by Tammy Abraham to make it level at the break.

It was a first win in six and Wagner said: "Every game in this league is hard and we had to work to beat a tough opponent, but our win was totally deserved.

"The players needed to invest everything in this game and they did, so I am very proud of them. They performed like they did in the last few games and this time got the result.

"We played good football in the offensive phases, created good moments and scored great goals and were very focused, in the defence as well.

"To play well and get what is a huge win for us makes me doubly happy."

Wagner refused to be over critical of referee Keith Stroud, who frustrated Town fans with a series of controversial decisions.

"I don't really like to speak about referees after a match but what I will say is that over recent games, I don't think we have got the advantage of 50:50 decisions.

"We have to accept this.

"The referee does his job as well as he can, and sometimes his view may look a little bit different from my view."