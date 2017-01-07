Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner claimed a first cup win as Huddersfield Town boss and said: "It feels special."

Jack Payne (2), Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn netted as Town beat visitors Port Vale 4-0 to make the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2014.

Head coach Wagner now awaits Monday evening's draw (7.10pm) and added: "It was the first time this season I have been able to relax a little bit in the last 10 minutes.

"I think we did everything you have to do as a Championship side playing a League One side in a cup match.

"We were very focused, very concentrated, we sped the game up in every situation we were able to and we scored some very good goals as well."

Town netted three of their goals from the 73rd minute onwards and their boss explained: "I think that because we played at a high tempo throughout, the spaces started to appear.

"We still needed to use those spaces and I think we did that very well. It was a good performance and I can't really ask for any more."

Wagner handed a debut to new forward signing Izzy Brown, who has joined on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season.