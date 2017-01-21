Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delighted David Wagner called Huddersfield Town's performance "world class" after a 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town maintained their Championship promotion push.

Goals from on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown, his first for Town, and defender Christopher Schindler won it in front of a recorded gate of 19,113.

Town bounced back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday the week before.

And Wagner said: "It was a huge result for us and in my opinion, a world-class performance from us.

"We needed five, maybe 10 minutes, but after this, we have shown exactly what we stand for.

"Our identity was clear, we were very aggressive and energetic, we won the ball back immediately, created moments and scored two wonderful goals.

"This was a very good performance from the players and they should be proud about what they delivered.

"It's one thing to speak about showing a reaction, another to do it. They did it in a very, very good way."