David Wagner watched Huddersfield Town snatch a late winner at Rotherham United to keep their Championship promotion bid on the boil and said: "I thought we showed quality and character."

After equalisers by Joe Lolley and Elias Kachunga against the basement Millers, Tommy Smith's stoppage-time strike sealed a 3-2 victory - third-placed Town's fifth win in a row in the league and 10th in 12.

The triumph also set the stage for Saturday's big home FA Cup fifth-round clash with Manchester City, but Wagner says his players should enjoy the Rotherham result before focusing on the Premier League big boys.

"Because we came back twice and scored the winner so late, it might look like we were lucky, but we totally deserved it," added the boss.

"In the first half it was a pretty ugly game but in the second half on a difficult pitch we played some very good football and create moments, made crosses and had chances.

"We had shots,there were blocks and I was always relaxed because I thought opportunities would come.

"This was such a deserved victory because of the second half and what the players invested. In my view it was a big statement."