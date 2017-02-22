Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was delighted with his side's fighting spirit in the 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Reading FC.

Midfielder Philip Billing grabbed the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute to seal a sixth straight SkyBet Championship win.

After previous home victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, the win gave Town a hat-trick of results against fellow promotion chasers to further consolidate their Play-off place.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach David Wagner said: “I think we deserved the win and we showed great fighting spirit.”

"They showed with another late goal that they never give up. We always trust and believe in ourselves."

Town also saw a first-half Rajiv van La Parra penalty saved in what looked like a mix-up as to who should take the spot-kick after Izzy Brown complained he felt unwell.

The on-loan Chelsea forward stepped up to take the penalty before it was decided among the players Dutchman van La Parra should take it - his resultant effort saved by Reading keeper Ali Al Habsi.

On the confusion, Wagner said: "Missing a penalty can always happen. I have to raise my hands up to this one as I didn't get my message across.

"Izzy wanted to take it but he was feeling ill and went off straight after. I wanted Chris Lowe to take it but there was a misunderstanding and Rajiv took it. There was confusion and it was my mistake."

"We have only had one penalty this season and we are not used to it!

The confusion and the subsequent missed penalty unnerved Town with Reading nearly capitalising soon after through Lewis Grabban and Jordan Obita.

And it was his player's initial reaction to the disappointment of missing that penalty that concerned Wagner the most.

He added: "After we missed the penalty our body language was not good and for 10 minutes Reading were on top and Danny Ward kept us in it.

"We spoke about it at half-time and I told the players they could still go out and win it in the second half.

"Both teams had good chances but we had more and that's why we deserved the three points."