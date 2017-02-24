The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner spoke of the ‘hurt’ he felt to hear the news of Claudio Ranieri’s dismissal as Leicester City manager – before distancing himself from the role.

The Foxes parted company with boss Claudio Ranieri on Thursday evening, just nine months after the Italian led the team to a shock Premier League title win.

However, this season Leicester have struggled, with the 65-year old leaving the champions just a point above the relegation zone.

And although Roberto Mancini is favourite to take over at the King Power Stadium, some media outlets suggest the Huddersfield Town boss may also be in the frame.

However, the German head coach was insistent his only focus was with Town’s SkyBet Championship promotion push.

“No disrespect to Leicester City but I have bigger things to think and concentrate on here,” said Wagner.

“I feel very sad for Claudio Ranieri because what he achieved last season was extraordinary – it was a fairytale that unfortunately ended yesterday.”

With Town embarking on their own odds-defying mission to achieve Premier League promotion, the Ranieri dismissal once again underlined the fickle nature of football management.

Reflecting on the sacking, Wagner said: “We as managers know this is part of the game, but it doesn’t change the fact it hurts.

“If someone achieves something like he does but, nine months later, it hasn’t kept him in a job, it hurts.”