Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner insists Wednesday night’s clash against Norwich City at the John Smith’s Stadium is not a ‘must-win’ encounter.

Despite sitting third in the SkyBet Championship table with 71 points after 38 games, Town’s promotion hopes have been dented with two successive defeats away to Bristol City and at home to Burton Albion on Saturday.

However, the German head coach believes it is not a reflection of his side but symptomatic of the nature of the league where anyone can beat anyone – urging everyone connected to the club to move on from the recent setbacks.

“We have played 38 games now and I have never had the feeling any game is easy,” David Wagner said ahead of the clash with the Canaries on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

“Every game is difficult and Wednesday will be another game and another opponent but hopefully a better result for us.

“We have to accept what happened on Saturday (against Burton Albion) and move on from it.

“It’s in the past, you can only focus on the future and what you can do, which is against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.”

Burton Albion’s stoppage time winner meant Huddersfield Town dropped off the pace in the pursuit of an automatic promotion spot with both Brighton and Newcastle extending their lead over the Terriers to nine and ten points respectively.

But Wagner was quick to refute claims the clash against Norwich was now a ‘must-win’ game before insisting the play-offs are, and always were, the most realistic target.

“You can never ask for a must-win in the Championship – all you can ask for is effort and attitude, every point is hard to fight for in this division,” said Wagner defiantly.

“There are 21 teams who would love to be in our position - this is what we have to realise.

“What the players have achieved so far is something special – it is incredible to be fighting for a play-off place.

“Making the play-offs would be an unbelievable achievement for this football club – we have to be totally realistic about that.

“Anything else is so far away and unrealistic – if we achieve a play-off place it would be a special achievement and would be a very happy man.”

Wagner also believes the Canaries current position of ninth belies the strength and threat the side have with the visitors also having a possibility of making the play-offs.

“They are seven points behind with seven game to go – so everything is possible,” added Wagner.

“This is a top Championship team, maybe even a Premier League side in terms of names, quality and experience.

“So it will be a very tough test and we need everyone to be switched on and at their best”