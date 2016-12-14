Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says his first-team coach Andrew Hughes has played a key role in Huddersfield Town’s progression this season.

Town head to one of Hughes’ former clubs Norwich City on Friday fourth in the Championship and seeking a third straight win after beating Bristol City and Burton Albion.

The 38-year-old, at Carrow Road from 2005-07, was appointed in May to succeed Mike Marsh after he joined the England junior set-up.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Notts County, Reading, Leeds United, Scunthorpe United and Charlton Athletic player previously worked at Crystal Palace after leaving Town’s Championship rivals Rotherham United.

Stockport-born Hughes, who has also coached at Bolton Wanderers, was in the dug-out for Palace’s FA Cup final meeting with Manchester United at Wembley in May.

At Town, he works alongside German duo Wagner and assistant Christoph Buhler.

“Hughesy is one of the most positive characters I ever met,” said Wagner, who saw Nahki Wells head a late winner at Burton on Tuesday.

“He always finds the good things in every situation, and this helps me a lot.

“His experience in English football is also a help.

“I have to learn about this country’s football culture every day.

“In addition, Hughesy is our offensive set-piece specialist, and it was from a free-kick that we score at Burton.

“And he works a lot with the young players and those who aren’t as involved as others.

“He plays a big part in my team and I am very happy he is with us.

“Hughesy likes to work, which is perfect for us, and I like him.”