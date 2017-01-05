Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is among the nominees for the Championship manager of the month award for December.

The German is up against Leeds United’s Garry Monk, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic.

Wagner, who won the award in August , guided Town to four wins and two draws during the month.

Monk led Leeds into the play-off places with 13 points from six games.

Hughton’s Brighton bagged four wins and a draw from their five matches.

And Jokanovic’s Fulham were unbeaten in five. with their three wins including a 5-0 thumping of Reading.

September’s winner was Norwich City’s Alex Neil while Newcastle United’s Rafa Benitez bagged the October award.

November’s winner was Derby County’s Steve McClaren.

The December winner will be announced on Friday.

The four player of the month nominees are Brighton’s David Stockdale, Barnsley’s Sam Winnall, Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle and Wolves’ Dave Edwards.