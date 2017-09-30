Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has confirmed defender Michael Hefele will be out for upto six weeks with a persist Achilles issue.

The 27-year-old initially picked up the injury during his heroic performance for Town in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win against Reading FC back in May.

And after the player admitted earlier this month he was still struggling for fitness due to it , the German centre-back was omitted from the matchday squad to face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Head Coach Wagner later confirmed 'The Hef' would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the club finally try to get the player over the persistent problem.

Speaking after the 4-0 loss to Spurs, David Wagner said: “He had some further investigations over the last week because the Achilles problem he has had since the Play-Off final is still there.

“He has never really been pain free and it's been too long playing and training like this.

“It appears it isn't any better and in fact a little bit worse so we have to take him out of training for the next four to six weeks.

“Hopefully after this time he will be pain free and back in training with the group.”

However, Wagner is hoping the upcoming international break will be enough time to see Danny Williams, Steve Mounié and Collin Quaner return to fitness ahead of the trip to Swansea City in a fortnight's time.