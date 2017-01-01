Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells’ sweetly-struck stoppage-time leveller rescued a point - but Huddersfield Town should be kicking themselves after failing to collect all three.

David Wagner’s side bossed this clash in terms of possession (73%) and chances (six on target).

Yet they were left trailing when Danny Graham headed home from Blackburn Rovers’ first dangerous attack in the 81st-minute.

Visiting boss Owen Coyle seemed to have forgotten his side’s delaying tactics when he questioned the five minutes added on by referee Darren Bond.

With three of them gone, justice was done as Wells fired home direct from a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

A third goal in five games, and sixth of the season for the Bermudian, made it 13 points from 15 since Town were held 1-1 at Blackburn on December 3.

It’s an impressive tally, and credit to Town for responding to the setback of Graham’s ninth goal of the season.

But it could have been better, because they should have seen off Rovers both home and away. With more of a cutting edge, it could have been six wins in succession.

Boss Wagner says he is happy with his side’s attacking work, but Town would certainly benefit from scoring more goals.

That’s how games that end up drawn might have been won and those that might have been lost are drawn.

And, of course, goal difference could be also be telling in the final table, and Town’s plus one is the lowest of any side in the top 10.

It may well be that extra firepower is brought in during the January transfer window.

And Town also have Joe Lolley close to a return from a foot problem which has kept him out of the bulk of the campaign.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on penalties - or lack of them Share this video Watch Next

Both sides made three changes, Wagner replacing thigh injury victim Jonathan Hogg with Dean Whitehead.

The midfielder skippered the side on his 600th career appearance and did a good job despite making life more difficult for himself after a 15th-minute yellow card for a foul on Craig Conway.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis was ruled out by a knee niggle, but it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see regular left-back Chris Lowe return in any case. And Liverpool loanee Danny Ward was back between the posts in place of Joel Coleman after missing the 2-1 Boxing Day home win over Nottingham Forest through illness.

Blackburn were short of centre-backs with Darragh Lenihan suspended and Elliott Ward, the former Town loan player, and Tommie Hoban injured.

Coyle brought in Gordon Greer and paired him with Charlie Mulgrew, who had been playing in midfield.

Wes Brown was left out in favour of Liam Feeney and former Hull City midfielder Corry Evans came in for Marvin Emnes as Coyle went with two blocks of four.

Graham and on-loan Southampton man Sam Gallagher were the forwards, not that too much was seen of them up front.

It was 22 minutes before the ball entered the Town penalty area.

And by that time Rovers keeper Jason Steele had made a smart save to deny Kasey Palmer, who tried his luck with an overhead kick after Rajiv van La Parra’s shot was blocked.

Van la Parra had another effort blocked, with Wells putting the rebound over.

Steele the thwarted Elias Kachunga before doing well to deny Wells as he met a Tommy Smith cross.

Mulgrew made a number of vital clearances for Rovers before Graham netted from Feeney’s delivery.

It looked like a classic hit and run, but Town kept plugging away.

Jack Payne, like Bunn introduced on the hour, stung Steele’s fingers with a sizzling shot.

Then he won the free-kick (for a foul by Elliott Bennett) from which Wells struck.