Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has confirmed they are close to landing AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo.

The 23-year-old left-sided central defender could arrive on loan before the FA Cup third-round trip to Bolton on Saturday.

Following the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, Wagner was asked about the former Feyenoord player, who has three caps for the Netherlands.

“I can confirm that we are close,” said Wagner of the 6ft 2in Kongolo, who could provide valuable cover for Christopher Schindler and Mathias Jorgensen.

“We like him, we know him and we will see what happens in the window.”

Pressed on when a deal might happen, Wagner answered: “This is nothing I can seriously answer, but we are close and hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Kongolo joined the French champions for 15m euros in the summer as a centre back, but he has struggled for game time at the Stade Louis II, making just six appearances - most of which have come at left back.

His younger brother Rodney is on the books of Manchester City - although he is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Kongolo is a left-sided centre half with good pace and a strong aerial presence.

He can either play the ball out from the back or carry it at his feet - something that makes him an attractive acquisition for Wagner.

The Monaco defender has also played at left back for both the French club and previous side Feyenoord, where he has shown he has the ability to put in dangerous crosses with his favoured left foot.

The target seems to fit Town’s system and would provide a strong replacement for either Schindler or Jorgensen should they pick up an injury, even though Town already have Martin Cranie to deputise and Michael Hefele is nearing a return after Achilles problems.