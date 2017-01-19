Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans love cheer a home product on the first-team stage – and if all goes to plan the Academy will make it happen more often.

Regan Booty has just been promoted to the senior squad under head coach David Wagner and Academy Manager Steve Weaver believes more players will follow.

Weaver explained: “It’s very simple for me, it’s one player a year to be in the first-team squad.

“It think over the next 18 months, and certainly in the summer, there are one or two earmarked to be in and around David (Wagner’s squad), certainly do all the pre-season, go on the tours and opportunity comes from that.

“David’s squad is set at the end of this month and that goes forward – Regan and (goalkeeper) Luke Coddington are part of it – so the plan for us is to get to the summer and one or two more will be part of that.

“Even if people then go out on loan (for experience) they are still part of David’s squad and they are not our decisions (in the Academy) any more. Although we look out for them, obviously, they are part of the first team.”

He added of the broader picture: “It’s very simple as I said, it’s one a year to go in the first-team squad.

“Hopefully over a period of time it’s one in the starting XI – and then it’s filling the numbers up.

“We are quietly confident we’ve got some players who are not ready yet but who, over the next 18 months, will certainly be in that position to make the next step."