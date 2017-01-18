Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be looking to do the double over Ipswich Town this weekend, prompting the question: Who are Town’s bogey teams and who do they like to play?

Town won at Portman Road back in October with Christopher Schindler scoring the only goal of the game.

Head coach David Wagner has a good record against certain clubs and not such a good one against others.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate Ipswich Town win Share this video Watch Next

For example, with Town losing to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend , Town have played Wednesday three times since Wagner took charge of the club and lost all three.

Wagner’s side have also lost to Brentford on two out of the three occasions the two sides have met, with Town conceding 10 goals.

Other big defeats have come against Bristol City, who won 2-1 at Town and 4-0 at Ashton Gate, but Town gained revenge this season with a 2-1 success.

Wagner doesn’t have the best of records against Brighton & Hove Albion either, losing on both occasions the two teams have met.

A 2-1 defeat last season and a 1-0 defeat this time around , both at Brighton, means Wagner will look to change the trend of results against them on home soil later this season.

Wagner’s record against Cardiff City isn’t the prettiest on paper either with him losing both times to the Welsh club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Behind the scenes at the John Smith's Stadium Share this video Watch Next

On a brighter note, Town and Wagner have good records and double wins against Rotherham United, West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United , Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Town have beaten the Millers on two occasions, once this season and once last season, both at home, with the other game ending in a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium.

Wagner, so far, has pleased Town fans with two wins over Leeds United, a brilliant 4-1 win at Elland Road last season and a 1-0 win this season , courtesy of an Aaron Mooy goal.

Town have beaten Wolves on both occasions while Wagner has been in charge, with both wins coming at home - Rajiv Van La Parra was the scorer against the Midlands club this season.

Another team that Wagner has got the better of has been Nottingham Forest, Town won 2-0 at the City Ground last season and scored a 2-1 home win at the John Smith’s Stadium this campaign.

Town will face Ipswich this weekend with Wagner looking to add another double to his stats.

Below is a fully league table of David Wagner's overall record against rival sides currently in the SkyBet Championship with more than one game played between the two sides.