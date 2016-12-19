Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reports linking Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner with Wolfsburg appear to be pure speculation.

The Bundesliga club appointed Valerien Ismael as their head coach in November, with the 41-year-old signing a deal until 2018.

His appointment followed a 3-0 away win at Freiburg, but they hadn’t won in four outings, picking up only one point, before Saturday’s 1-0 home success against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Press and social media speculation mentioned Wagner in connection with the club.

But sources close to PPG Canalside say Town have heard nothing on the subject and there has certainly been no approach from anyone.

Wagner, of course, has made a massive impression since joining Town and will celebrate Christmas with his side fourth in the Championship standings ahead of the Boxing Day home assignment against Nottingham Forest.