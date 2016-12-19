Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich skipper Jonny Howson blamed a poor first half by the home side for their loss to promotion rivals Huddersfield Town.

“We were disappointing in the first half and that has cost us a win ,” said the former Leeds United midfielder. “That’s not good enough.

“You can’t do that against a decent side like Huddersfield.

“Second half we improved with plenty of effort and we kept going to the end, but things would not drop for us.

“Huddersfield played some good stuff first half and caused us problems.

“There are two ways of looking at it. They played good stuff and we couldn’t handle it, or, we just weren’t at it and didn’t perform.

“We proved second half what we can do and looked the better side, so if we had done that in the first half it would have turned out differently.”

Howson hit his 50th career goal to draw Norwich level a minute after Elias Kachunga had put Town ahead, and he felt City could have got at least a point

“They didn’t have too many clear-cut chances but the facts don’t lie,” said Howson.

“They got enough goals to win the game, irrespective of possession stats.

“When things aren’t going for you things don’t break for you. It is not the first time this has happened. We just have to keep believing in ourselves and work hard to put it right.”

Howson would not be drawn on how he feels about Town’s promotion chances.

“There are a fair few teams in and around who are in with chance,” he said.

“You see teams flying and then drop off. There are a lot of games left.

“It’s not something I have thought about. I’m more disappointed about losing at home. No disrespect to them but when you are a team coming down from the Premier League you need to be winning at home.

“You believe you are one of the better teams and should be winning, but we were disappointing in the first half.”