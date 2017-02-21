Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will be keen to monitor FA Cup opponents Manchester City in the Champions League.

While Town tackle play-off rivals Reading in the Championship tonight, Pep Guardiola’s men host Monaco in the first leg of their last-16 European tie.

It’s a key outing following their 0-0 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, which resulted in a fifth-round replay at the Etihad next Wednesday.

That will be City’s next outing, while Town must travel to Barnsley at the weekend in another crunch Championship match-up.

Monaco will put City to the test, no doubt about that.

When the draw for the first knockout round was made last December, there was a broad consensus that City would have been happy, having avoided the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Monaco’s form since may have changed the picture, however, with the principality team having marked themselves out as serious contenders.

They lead Ligue 1 by three points from Paris St Germain, having scored 76 goals in their 26 games.

With two such attack-minded sides, this tie could feature plenty of goals over the two legs.

Attention will focus on City’s top scorer Sergio Aguero, who is back leading the line following injury to impressive new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, who has scored 18 goals this term, had been on the bench for three successive games before starting against Town on Saturday.

With speculation over his future continuing, he may have a point to prove.

Radamel Falcao, who failed to impress in loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, seems back to his best this term having struck 19 times this season. He is once again a player to fear for City.

And what of City’s goalkeeper?

Claudio Bravo kept a clean sheet after returning in goal for City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It remains to be seen, however, whether this is a return to favour or simply manager Guardiola maintaining his policy of rotating goalkeepers for domestic cup matches.

Willy Caballero had played the previous four matches and conceded just one goal. The Argentinian has a good chance of starting but Guardiola says he will decide on the day.

What of City’s Champions League prospects?

With PSG thrashing Barcelona, the five-time European champions, the competition does seem wide open.

City would not be regarded among the favourites yet, but if they can get through this round, the event could open up.

They can take encouragement from the fact they reached the semi-finals last year, beating PSG along the way, and Guardiola’s undoubted Champions League know-how gives them an extra weapon.

City fans have been slow to warm to the Champions League, and still boo the competition’s anthem in protest at perceived past wrongs by UEFA, but the last year has seen love for Europe’s elite club event grow.

The atmosphere for last year’s big ties against PSG and Real Madrid was electric, as it was for this season’s group visit from Barca.

City will hope the crowd can give them an edge in this tie, particularly with Monaco having a small following.

Town have 8,000 tickets to go on sale for next week’s FA Cup clash, which is being shown live on BBC1.