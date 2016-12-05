Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are pleased with a return to dominant form – they just want the points to go with it.

David Wagner’s side were held 1-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park despite peppering the home side’s goal.

Mindful of just one win in eight outings, fans remain convinced another strike option would be a bonus for the second half of the Championship campaign.

Chief, from Shelley, explained of the Blackburn match: “A decent performance which deserved three points, this game should have been put to bed after 20 minutes – creating numerous chances but our finishing in front of goal proving costly.

“We dominate the game, but we are not punishing sides, so I consider this two points dropped.

“Pleased Cranie had a solid game deputising for Smith.

“We will play worse and win games!”

A Hirst of Bradley is optimistic, despite Town dropping out of the play-off zone.

“Good performance around Cranie, Palmer, Mooy and Van La Parra – all excellent,” was the comment.

“Twenty nine goal attempts and only one goal, so hopefully a striker in Father Christmas’s sack.

“Very soft penalty against us and we’ve seen them not given at Town.

“December is here, so it’s time we all get behind the Town and this good group of players.”

Action from Ewood Park:

Dave, from Holmfirth, was more to the point.

“Good football again,” he said. “But you can talk till the cows come home, if you don’t take your chances you don’t win games. End of.”

Chris Green, from Dalton, pointed out: “Inconceivable shot conversion rates from a frontline capable of better, who troubled Blackburn’s defence all afternoon in an almost one-way traffic game.

“A common saying for our season has been ‘What could have been should have been’ and continues to be.

“Cannot even begin to visualise what the full-time scoreline would have been with more accurate finishing (8-1 it could have ended!) – or even the look of the table with better taking of chances.

“A forward with a clinical edge to his game is the missing piece of the jigsaw for this side.

“January is the opportunity to make this happen but – like many others’ views will be – it may come a little too late, especially if this winless run extends to the opening of the window.”

Joe, from Marsh, says the ‘alternative’ striking option is a must.

“We had 13 corners away from home, 29 shots, eight of which were on target – but only ONE goal to show for it. Unlucky? Possibly.

“The boss insists he’s happy with the squad, but surely even he can see the advantages of having an alternative type of striker to bring on, one who might just have been able to convert one of those umpteen chances?

“We didn’t even have a striker of any sorts on the bench.”

SPH of Almondbury sums up: “It is now more obvious than ever that a big, powerful striker has to be bought in January. Once that is in place, Town will become play-off contenders. UTT.”