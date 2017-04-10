Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest caught Huddersfield Town unawares at the City Ground admits on-loan goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The home side were given a new look formation by new boss Mark Warburton and the change worked well for Forest as they turned a dominant first-half performance into a 2-0 victory and three vital points as they battle relegation.

And the margin of defeat might have been worse for Town if it wasn’t for the performance of Wales international Ward, on loan from Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 23-year-old stopper made a string of good saves in the opening 45 minutes, twice keeping out Forest’s Jamie Ward from point blank range.

Ward said: “My own performance is no consolation. The manager said this was a game we felt we could come away with three points, so we’re disappointed.

“Regardless of any performance it is a disappointing result at this stage of the season.

“First half Forest took us by surprise with their shape, all credit to them they started really well and came out of the blocks really aggressively. It is a tough place to come anyway and we struggled to get to grips with them technically.

“Second half we changed it, the manager changed it round. It looked better but one mistake at the back and the game was blown there. We had a go but overall we’re disappointed with that performance.

“It doesn’t matter how many saves you make in the game if you come away with a defeat it is a bit hard to take. We’ve got a couple of days now where we’ve got to reflect on it and move forward.”

The defeat leaves Town 10 points adrift of the top two but still leading the pack for play-off places, and they will look to get back into gear in the race for play-off places at home to Preston North End on Friday (3pm kick-off).

However, Ward says the losses to Burton Albion and Forest are a stark reminder Town cannot afford to be complacent and said: “We’ve got more games to play so we’ll try and get back to the way we were. We’ve got to try and find a bit of consistency and play the way we know we can do.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. Until we’re mathematically in the play-offs we’re not going to get complacent.

“The Forest defeat was obviously disappointing but we’ve got more games to go and we’ll have to put this right on Friday.

“We’ll take each game as it comes and we’ve just to concentrate on getting back to where we were.”