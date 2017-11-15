Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield Town legends have sung the praises of David Wagner’s “magnificent” blue and white army.

Former Terriers manager Mick Buxton and ex-skipper Peter Hart witnessed the nerve-jangling win over West Bromwich Albion.

And both were overwhelmed by the vociferous way Town fans got behind the Premier League new boys in the 1-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“The way the supporters got behind the team was absolutely magnificent,” said Buxton.

“They say supporters can be like an extra player and that was certainly the case in the West Bromwich match.

“The noise was staggering. I’m sure that they willed the team over the line, especially once Christopher Schindler got sent off.

“When the players were really up against it, I’m convinced the fans played their part in what could be a priceless win. They were crucial.”

Buxton has a special place in Town’s heritage after leading the club from near the foot of the old Fourth Division in the 1970s to the second tier of English football by the early 80s.

He saw attendances at Leeds Road rise from the 1,500-mark to almost 30,000 when Town faced Barnsley as the area rallied round his team.

Buxton reckons fans were key to the club’s upward mobility during his watch and is now convinced they can play a part in helping Wagner guide Town to top-flight safety.

“The fans were great when I was manager in the way they got behind us and they always used to follow us all over the country which we really appreciated,” Buxton added.

“There will be plenty of fans who backed us who were there against West Bromwich but there’s a new generation who clearly feel they can make a big difference to what happens on the pitch and I’m inclined to agree.

“The West Bromwich game showed their worth and I get the feeling they will stick by the team through all the ups and downs of this momentous season.”

Hart, who came through the ranks at Town to captain the club to the Fourth Division title in 1980, headed to the game with a friend from the West Midlands where he is now a vicar.

“I have never heard anything like it,” added Hart. “The noise was deafening. It was a truly remarkable.

“I’ve been around the block as a player a few times but that was something else. I couldn’t believe it.

“We were behind the goal West Bromwich were attacking in the second half and I was on the edge of my seat throughout.

“In the circumstances, it was a great win and if the fans and the players can continue to be as one and stick together like that through thick and thin this season, then anything is possible.”

Both Mick Buxton and Peter Hart have re-lived their own Town glory days in a new book, The 101 Club, to be published this month by Great Northern Books.