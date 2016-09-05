Login Register
Huddersfield Town Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward in line for Wales call vs Moldova

  • By

Injury to Wayne Hennessey leaves door open

Wales goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey (left), Danny Ward (centre) and Owain Fon Williams during the training session at the Vale Resort, Hensol

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward could be set to start between the sticks tonight should Wayne Hennessey’s injury rule the Crystal Palace stopper out of the match.

Wales face Moldova in Cardiff later in their first match since the Euro 2016 semi-finals when they were knocked out by eventual champions Portugal.

Ward made one appearance in the tournament – in the opening match when Wales set the nation’s hopes alight with a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Ward could be set to start the Wales World Cup 2018 bid as well, with Hennessey picking up a leg injury after Palace’s defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane last week.

David Wagner talks about Danny Ward:

Wagner on Ward
The Liverpool loanee has let in just four goals in the Championship this season and has not conceded more than one in any game.

Hennessey has also had a good start to the season, making a string of fine saves against Spurs last time out, but Ward will be pushing the Palace keeper for a first team berth having been named in the EFL Team of the Week for his performance against Wolves.

Should Hennessey start, we could even see Ward come off the bench if Chris Coleman and his medical staff believe they should protect the number one after the game is won.

Having said that, the match may not be as straight forward as you may think as Moldova have won one of the previous two meetings between the sides back in 1994.

Huddersfield Town latest

How a transfer works Town fans on the Wolves win Five points from the victory over Wolves Kyle Dempsey loaned to Fletwood Town
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town keeper included in Wales squad

On-loan Liverpool player Danny Ward is likely to be a Chris Coleman pick

Football News

