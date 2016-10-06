Huddersfield Town to make another appearance on Sky Sports against Norwich City

Town's Nahki Wells tries to get a cross past Ipswich Town's Christophe Berra in the win at Portman Road. Town's next trip to that neck of the woods at Norwich will be on Sky TV. Picture by David Shipman/CameraSport

Huddersfield Town’s big game at Norwich City has been rescheduled for Sky Sports coverage.

The clash of the Championship’s current top two at Carrow Road will now be on Friday, December 16 (7.45).

That’s a day earlier than originally planned and the Sky selection makes it a hat trick of games to be screened live.

The cameras will be present when Town return to action after the current international break.

Watch Town fans going crazy in the 1-0 win at Ipswich:

That’s with the eagerly-awaited home derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday week, October 16 (Noon).

And Sky will be back at the John Smith’s Stadium when Wigan Athletic visit on Monday, November 28 (7.45).

David Wagner’s Town top the Championship on 25 points from 33 with eight wins and a draw from their first 11 games.

Alex Neil’s Norwich, chasing an immediate return to the Premier League, have 23 points from seven wins and two draws.

Town suffered a 5-0 defeat on their last visit to Norwich in December 2014, when defender Murray Wallace was sent off after 17 minutes.

Their last win in Norfolk was in November 1969, when Bobby Hoy and Colin Dobson scored in a 2-1 success.

That was the season Town won promotion to the top flight under Ian Greaves.