Hudderfield Town midfielder Danny Williams is ruled out at Burnley with a broken bone in a foot.

It’s a sickening blow for the 28-year-old capture from Reading, who was so impressive in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The German-born USA international missed the midweek Carabao Cup trip to Crystal Palace and will now face further tests to determine exactly how long he will be out.

Head coach David Wagner revealed, however, that he expects striker Laurent Depoitre, who netted against Leicester, to be ready to lead the line at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old Belgian international is said to be sore, as is wingman Rajiv van La Parra, but it’s important the £3.5m frontline signing from Porto pulls through because Steve Mounie is definitely ruled out against Sean Dyche’s team.

Mounie, who netted twice on the opening day of the season, suffered a heel injury in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham and didn’t figure against either Leicester or Palace (in the cup).

Wagner seems confident, though, that the big record signing – £11.5m from Montpellier – should be fit to return against Tottenham at the John Smith’s on Saturday, September 30.

Another man sidelined at Turf Moor is versatile Collin Quaner, who has a calf injury suffered when going on for the final 16 minutes against Leicester.

The popular German was also unable to be considered for the Palace cup fixture, but Wagner believes he will be back after the Tottenham match.