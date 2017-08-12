Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's summer signing Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is ready to make his name in the top-flight – beginning away at Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Signed from FC Copenhagen in a £3.5m deal, the centre back is pushing for a place in David Wagner's starting line-up for the club's inaugural Premier League season.

And after a successful pre-season which has seen him play alongside both of last season's regular central defensive partners Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele, Zanka is hoping he has done enough to warrant a place in the first XI.

“I've played a few games with Schindy (Christopher Schindler) now so I know his game but only had a bit of time with Michael Hefele.

“But it's all going well and in the right direction and that's all we can ask for at this moment.

“It's exciting to be here and hopefully play in the opening game – everyone knows the Premier League is one of the best and biggest leagues in the world.

“The entire squad have been working hard this pre-season to show their best in front of the manager to play at Selhurst Park but only 11 of us can.

“I'm just going to try to make my own name in the league and it's going to be major for me to make my debut and be part of a team in the Premier League.”

And with fellow Dane Jonas Lossl also joining the squad alongside already-established Philip Billing, the defender has had no problems settling into life in West Yorkshire.

“The first thing I asked Philip Billing was were was the best place to get a haircut was,” smiled Zanka.

“He's helped me settle but generally it's a great group of lads – all giving me their tips and advice and it's amazing to be part of it.”