Huddersfield Town’s Premier League rivals Leicester City have sacked Craig Shakespeare.

The 53-year-old replaced Claudio Ranieri on a caretaker basis in February.

After keeping the 2015-16 champions in the Premier League he was handed a three-year contract ahead of the current campaign.

However, Leicester have won just one league game so far this season and the club’s Thai owners have decided to make a change.

Leicester drew 1-1 at Town in September, when Jamie Vardy earned them a point with a penalty after Laurent Depoitre had put Town ahead.

BetVictor make former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson the 4/1 joint favourite to replace him at the King Power.

Spokesperson Jack Milner said: “Craig Shakespeare has been given his marching orders by the Leicester hierarchy and BetVictor make former boss Nigel Pearson and former England boss Sam Allardyce the 4/1 joint-favourites to replace him at the Foxes helm.”

Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata is expected to start following a hamstring injury when Chelsea play Roma in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.

But right wing-back Victor Moses is to join midfielder N’Golo Kante in being absent with a hamstring injury.

Former Town loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) remains sidelined, so Chelsea may play Davide Zappacosta in place of Moses and could push David Luiz or his fellow defender Andreas Christensen into midfield.

Newcastle fans are hoping Mike Ashley’s decision to formally put the club on the market will finally allow it to fulfil its potential.

It was announced on Monday evening that the billionaire businessman wants a sale before Christmas as he prepares to end his controversial decade-long stay on Tyneside.

Mark Jensen, editor of online fanzine www.themag.co.uk , shares the scepticism of many fans with Ashley twice before having offered the club for sale with no success.

Jensen said: “It’s a dream scenario that if a new owner could come in at this point on the back of having the best manager we have had in some years since Sir Bobby (Robson) and Kevin Keegan, somebody who is clearly doing a great job in very difficult circumstances.

“You just think, if only he had had that bit more backing in the summer, what results and what performances we would be getting now.”

Wales will face France in a friendly in Paris next month, the Football Association of Wales announced on Tuesday.

Chris Coleman’s side missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after finishing third in their qualifying group.

The former Fulham boss has yet to announce if he will stay on in the role but has good memories of France, having taken Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in the country last summer.

Shrewsbury Town have hit their crowdfunding target of £65,000 and will now proceed with their plan to install nearly 600 rail seats at their New Meadow home this season.

The English Football League’s only unbeaten side and second in League One, Shrewsbury launched the online fund-raising campaign this summer.

Thanks to nearly 1,000 contributions from fans of clubs around the country and a £10,000 contribution from online betting firm FansBest, Shrewsbury can now apply for a licence to introduce a standing section.