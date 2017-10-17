Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town preparing for the first visit of Manchester United to these parts in 46 years, fans seem hungrier than ever for information.

And the Premier League rumour mill is not letting anyone down!

With United playing Benfica in the Champions League tomorrow and boss Jose Mourinho due to give a press conference at 3pm today, perhaps it’s no surprise the Portuguese is already making headlines.

Mourinho wants a pay rise if he is to sign a new contract at the club, the Guardian reports.

LISTEN: Episode 20 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Mourinho earns around £15m a year, but is thought to want a marked improvement to reflect the team’s success under his leadership, the paper says.

The speculation comes just days after Mourinho ruled out spending the rest of his career at Manchester United, in an interview with French television.

Real Madrid are said to be plotting a £150m move for Harry Kane next summer, the Mirror reports.

But according to the Times, Tottenham will demand £200m for the England international who scored twice against Town in their 4-0 defeat by the London side at the John Smith’s.

This news comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Kane as the “complete player” ahead of their Champions League clash.

Newcastle are preparing to launch a January bid for Besiktas star Cenk Tosun, according to the Daily Star.

The paper says the Turkish striker is at the top of Rafael Benitez’s wanted list, and that the Magpies have been watching him in action for the past month.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Arsenal are ready to find a buyer for Mesut Ozil after all after giving up hope of him signing a new deal, the Mirror reports.

Arsene Wenger has already admitted the side may be forced to sell Alexis Sanchez and Ozil in the next transfer window, but the Gunners will now actually try to drive a deal to find a buyer for the Germany international, the paper says.

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso is being eyed up for a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish magazine Don Balon.

The Catalan giants are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, and are considering putting in a bid for the left-sided player in the next transfer window, the magazine says.

On players to watch, a host of Premier League sides are hoping to sign the young midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United, the Mirror reports.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side face Town a week on Saturday, has been monitoring the 20-year-old since the start of the season, while Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have also been tracking him, the paper says.

However, Blades boss Chris Wilder is expected to put up a fight to keep Brooks at Bramall Lane.

Paris St Germain star Edinson Cavani is thought to be keen to move to Manchester City, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

After his supposed spat with teammate Neymar, the Uruguay international has been linked with Everton, Manchester United and Real Madrid, but the publication claims he has earmarked a move to City.