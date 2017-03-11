Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town piled the pressure on their SkyBet Championship rivals with a hard-fought victory at Brentford.

Dutchman Rajiv van La Parra scored the only goal of the game after seeing his shot ricochet off a defender to nestle into the net.

Nahki Wells could have doubled the advantage in the second-half, flicking a cross against the post while at the other end, Lasse Vibe fired over from close range when it was easier to score.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town celebrate win over Brentford with their fans Share this video Watch Next

Danny Ward

Commanded his area well and was alert to the Brentford danger when called upon - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Tried to go forward as much as possible but Brentford’s tactics suffocated him too often from doing so - 7

Chris Lowe

An intriguing sub-plot between the full-back and Jota resulting in an even contest between the pair - 7

Christopher Schindler

A calming influence at the back as ever and covered Chris Lowe well to nullify the threat of Jota - 8

Michael Hefele

Less assured as he was against Aston Villa but nonetheless a solid performance from the fans favourite - 7

Philip Billing

Didn’t really take his opportunity in the middle of the pitch with Aaron Mooy rested and was duly replaced by the Australian in the second-half - 6

Jonathan Hogg

The Championship run-in will see an increasing number of hard-fought battles and games, and David Wagner’s midfield General is more than up for it - 8

Elias Kachunga

A constant threat going forward and was phenomenal in keeping marauding Brentford full-back Rico Henry in check too - 8

Jack Payne

Too often bullied in the first-half by Ryan Woods and was subsequently replaced at half-time for Izzy Brown - 5

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town are applauded into the tunnel by their fans Share this video Watch Next

Rajiv van La Parra

A fortuitous goal perhaps but the Dutchman deserves the plaudits for his tireless work across both wings - 8 (MOTM)

Nahki Wells

Worked hard upfront despite looking a bit isolated too often in the first 45 minutes - 7

Substitutes

Izzy Brown (for Jack Payne, 46) -Much more of a threat on the ball than the player he replaced, Jack Payne - 7

Aaron Mooy (for Philip Billing, 57) -Came on and brought more stability to the middle of the field - 7

Martin Cranie (for Rajiv van La Parra, 86) -Didn’t have enough time to make an impact - 5