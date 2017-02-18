Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town frustrated Premier League giants Manchester City to gain a well-earned FA Cup replay with a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side more than held their own for the entire contest and arguably had the better chances to win the encounter outright – Phillip Billing seeing his first-half strike disallowed for offside.

Certainly City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, restored to the Premier League side's starting line-up, was the busiest keeper in the opening exchanges saving well from a Jack Payne free-kick and denying Rajiv van La Parra twice.

Meanwhile at the other end, Town stopper Joel Coleman was also in impressive form, keeping out efforts from Nolito and Sergio Aguero in each half, as the two sides cancelled each other out.

Joel Coleman

Commanded his area well and made some superb saves from Nolito and Sergio Aguero - the future looks bright once Danny Ward returns to Liverpool - 9 (out of 10)

Martin Cranie

Struggled to get forward as much as he may have hoped due to the threat of Nolito but handled the Spaniard well - 7

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Like Cranie, was on defensive duties more than offensive but his delivery when he was able to attack was excellent - 8

Mark Hudson

Marshaled the defence well and showed all his experience - made a great block on the line early on to deny Jesus Navas - 8

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

The 21-year-old showed incredible maturity beyond his years in helping contain Aguero and Co and well as expertly from the back as well - 8

Philip Billing

Had the ball in the back of the net in the first-half, only for it be be ruled out for offside - worked out but was too casual on the ball too often - 7

Dean Whitehead

Used his wealth of experience in the middle of the field to never give the City midfield a moment to relax, worked tirelessly - 9

Joe Lolley

Enthusiastic and direct throughout, the forward worked tirelessly at both ends of the field before running out of stream in the second-half - 7

Jack Payne

Deputised well for Izzy Brown in the Number 10 role and caused City’s back line problems but his final ball and set-piece delivery was slightly off - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

The Flying Dutchman linked up well with Collin Quaner and had a couple of shots that tested Claudio Bravo in the City ney - 7

Collin Quaner

Led the line way, putting pressure on City’s backline at every opportunity - especially the susceptible Claudio Bravo - 9

Substitutes

Elias Kachunga (for van La Parra, 59) - Struggled to get into the game aware of the threat posed down City’s flank - 7

Nahki Wells (for Lolley, 59) - Fought well and never gave the City defence a minute on the ball - 7

Izzy Brown (for Payne 72) - A brief cameo but did enough to trouble City in the latter stages - 7

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our online rating gadget as well.

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10 and don't forget, you can also now rate the referee's performance as well!