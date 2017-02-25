Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were left frustrated by a stubborn Barnsley side as David Wagner's side failed to convert a number of chances at Oakwell.

Centre-back Michael Hefele gave the visitors the lead in the 18 minute, powering home a header from an Aaron Mooy cross.

But Town failed to make their first-half dominance count and in a more even second 45 minutes, Marley Watkins equalised for the Tykes.

Both sides had chances to win the game but Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies was in fine form to keep out efforts from Aaron Mooy, Izzy Brown and Collin Quaner.

Town are now five points off second-placed Newcastle United who could only draw at home to Bristol City and six adrift of Brighton & Hove Albion, who won 3-0 at home to Reading.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our online rating gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Did well on the occasions called upon - saving well from Marley Watkins late on as both sides searched for a winner - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Not as effective going forward as normal and picked up a silly booking at the end of the first-half for a foul on Ryan Kent - 7

Chris Lowe

Went close with a free-kick from range - with the resultant corner leading to Town’s goal - 8

Michael Hefele

May have scored Town’s opener, but not as assured defensively as previous displays - 7

Christopher Schindler

Solid as ever and a massive blow when forced off through injury early in the second-half - 7

Dean Whitehead

Combative in the middle of the park but perhaps a bit overzealous at times - resulting in his substitution on the hour mark - 7

Aaron Mooy

Always a nuisance with his vision and delivery, wrecked havoc in the opening 45 minutes with Barnsley giving him too much time and freedom - 8 (MOTM)

Elias Kachunga

Worked hard as ever but Town’s top scorer failed to get too much of a sight of goal throughout the game - 7

Izzy Brown

Should have done better with the opportunities that came his way but was wasteful in front of goal - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Positive going forward and looked more willing to work hard defensively than previous outings - 7

Collin Quaner

David Wagner described the forward’s performance as his best in a Town shirt so far and it would be hard to disagree- 8

Substitutes

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (for Christopher Schindler, 50) - Had an effort cleared off the line and was solid at the back as well - 8

Philip Billing (for Dean Whitehead, 59) -Replaced Whitehead as the captain was on a booking and quickly picked on up himself - 7

Joe Lolley (for Rajiv van La Parra, 81) - Didn’t have time to make an impact on the game - 5

