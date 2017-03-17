Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a miserable night for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's side succumbed to a heavy 4-0 SkyBet Championship defeat at Bristol City.

In a first-half marred by a shocking injury to midfielder Jonathan Hogg, a lacklustre Town were undone by first- goals from Lee Tomlin and Tammy Abraham to leave the side reeling.



But any thoughts of a second-half reaction was not forthcoming as Aden Flint and David Cotterill compounded the misery on a night to forget for all concerned for the the club in what has otherwise been a sensational season.

But who was Huddersfield Town's Man of the Match? Have a look below at Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's assessment and have your say with our gadget as well.

Danny Ward

Made some good saves to keep the score down and was unable to do anything for Bristol City’s goals - 6 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Largely subdued for large parts of the game and not his usual effervescent self going forward - 5

Chris Lowe

Was too easily and too often undone by the guile of Welsh midfielder David Cotterill - 4

Christopher Schindler

Tried manfully to do the work of two in the middle of defence due to Mark Hudson’s ineptitude - 6

Mark Hudson



At fault for both goals and horrendously off the pace - sorry, but it’s time to hang up the boots and start the coaching career - 2

Aaron Mooy

Epitomised the rest of the Town team, subdued and low-key for the majority of the game - 6

Jonathan Hogg

Unfair to comment after being stretchered off with what looked like a serious neck injury. Get Well Soon Hoggy! - NA

Elias Kachunga

The forward was his busy self but was unable to make an impact before being replaced at half-time - 5

Izzy Brown

Largely anonymous and a shade of the player nominated for February’s SkyBet Championship Player of the Month - 5

Rajiv van La Parra

The Dutchman was reduced to speculative long-range efforts with little effect or impact - 5

Nahki Wells

Kept Robins’ keeper Frank Fielding’s gloves warm a couple of times but was largely ineffective - 5

Substitutes

Philip Billing (for Jonathan Hogg, 22) - Back to looking his disinterested self throughout - 2

Joe Lolley (for Elias Kachunga, 46) -Failed to notice he was even on the pitch as a second-half substitute - 4

Collin Quaner (for Izzy Brown, 67) -Came on and look enthusiastic and lively, unlike the majority of his team-mates - 6