Iwan Roberts has described Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the Premier League as ‘beyond a dream’ despite the side’s current run of poor form.

The former Town forward watched the disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Swansea City last Saturday which saw David Wagner’s men extend their winless streak to seven games in all competition.

But the 49-year-old believes it needs to be kept in perspective, with the phenomenal achievements the club have enjoyed over the past 18 months.

“The club have done unbelievably well - nobody gave them a chance last season but they’re in the Premier League on merit,” said Iwan Roberts.

“They’ve got one of, if not the best, chairman in the Premier League who’s continued to back a club which is so close to his heart.

“The club has fantastic supporters and perhaps even they thought it was beyond a dream what happened at Wembley against Reading.”

And looking back on the play-off victory, Roberts feels the belief within the dressing room played a large part in the promotion.

“There was a togetherness within the group and they were both physically and mentally strong,” Roberts added.

“The one thing they had was belief and the manager had a plan and was always so confident the side would make the play-offs.

“Once there, I was confident they would do it because they were the best footballing side in the Championship last season.”