Huddersfield Town prospect signs long-term contract

Huddersfield Town's Jordan Williams has signed a first full professional contract. Picture by John Rushworth

Hot prospect Jordan Williams has marked his 17th birthday by signing professional terms with Huddersfield Town.

The England junior international defender has put pen to paper on a deal to 2019.

And Town, who signed him at the age of nine, have the option of adding a further year at that point.

Williams, a right-back or occasional centre-back from Meltham, is still a first-year scholar.

But he has featured regularly in Frankie Bunn’s Town Under 23 team.

See Town celebrate their win against Derby County:

He helped Bunn’s charges win last season’s Professional Development League title, when it was an Under 21 competition.

Williams featured at first-team level during pre-season, when he went on the trip to Austria.

And in September, he earned his first England caps at Under 18 level in a three-team tournament.

Town academy manager Steve Weaver said: “If you show potential and development in your game, you will get the opportunity to progress at Huddersfield Town.

“Jordan has shown both, so he fully deserves this first professional contract. Congratulations to him and his family.

“Equally, Jordan is a sensible lad and he knows he must keep his feet on the floor and maintain his hard work day in and day out.

“He’s had some great exposure to our first team already, travelling with David Wagner’s squad to Austria during pre-season.

“That showed him the level that he must aspire to.

“We’ll keep working hard with him to give him every chance.”