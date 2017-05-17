Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has declared his Huddersfield Town side are prepared for penalties against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening – although they haven’t actually practiced them.

Town have had mixed fortunes from the penalty spot during the regular campaign, converting three of the five penalties awarded to the side in league and cup.

And with nothing between the two sides after a 0-0 first-leg draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, tomorrow evening’s return fixture at Hillsborough could go all the way to a penalty shoot-out.

It’s something Town’s boss is acutely aware of but insists it is difficult to properly prepare due to the extraordinary situation and conditions players find themselves under.

“It could happen – if it happens we’ll be prepared,” said David Wagner. “It’s not something we can think about until the game – anything can go on.

“If it goes to extra-time then I have no concerns about our fitness, I think it will be more of an advantage than a disadvantage.”

“With penalties you cannot practice shoot-outs – it’s a totally different atmosphere in a Play-Off semi-final.

“But we are pretty confident we can put the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards.”

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the 45-year-old German was calmness personified ahead of the clash and was even able to have a joke about the situation.

Acknowledging his nation’s success from 12 yards, he smiled: “We have enough Germans to do it and everyone knows Germans are able to win penalty shoot-outs!

“Personally I don’t have many experiences other than watching Germany win them on TV.”